Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is now worth more than Ford and GM after Nasdaq debut

VinFast's shares jumped some 270% after its U.S. trading debut, vaulting its total market value past some of the world's largest automakers such as Ford , GM , BMW and Volkswagen .

On Tuesday, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker listed on Nasdaq following the completion of its merger with the U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition. A SPAC is a shell company that raises capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring an existing operating company.

Shares of VinFast closed at $37.06 on Tuesday — 270% higher than Black Spade Acquisition's IPO price of $10. Shares were down 10% ahead of the open Wednesday.

Following the market debut, VinFast is now currently worth $85 billion, according to CNBC calculations. The SPAC merger previously valued VinFast at approximately $23 billion, according to a June filing with U.S. securities regulator.

Meanwhile, BMW and Volkswagen are both worth around $69 billion, according to Refinitiv data, with Ford at $48 billion and GM at $46 billion.

By market capitalization, Tesla is still the world's largest automaker at $739 billion and Chinese rival BYD is fourth place with a $93 billion valuation.

VinFast is the automaking unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup and was founded in 2017.