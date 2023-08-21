CNBC Daily Open: A ‘perfect storm’ battered U.S. stocks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 16, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Another week of losses

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, but movement was mostly marginal. Still, major indexes ended the week in the red. European markets traded lower too. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.65% as data showed the country's retail sales in July fell 1.2% month on month, more than two times the 0.5% decline forecast and down from a 0.6% expansion in June.

A 'perfect storm' battering markets

Surging global bond yields, a slumping Chinese economy amid a worsening property sector crisis, the possibility of higher interest rates in the U.S. — those factors combined to create "the perfect storm" that battered stock markets last week, analysts say. It wasn't just U.S. markets that fell — Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed in bear market territory Friday.

Blasting off bitcoin holdings

Bitcoin dropped to $26,212 as of publication time. Compared with its price a week earlier, that's a dramatic fall of around 11%, its worst since November. The sell-off appears to be prompted by a report that Elon