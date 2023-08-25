CNBC Daily Open: Jackson Hole anxiety overshadows Nvidia

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, arrives to a dinner at the start of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on August 24, 2023 at Grand Teton National Park near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Rally fizzles out

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as an earlier Nvidia-sparked rally fizzled out, while Treasury yields climbed higher. Asia-Pacific markets tumbled Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost almost 2%, dragged down by retail and technology stocks — like Softbank's 3.1% fall. Meanwhile, Tokyo's core inflation for August came in at 2.8%, lower than the expected 2.9% and July's 3%.

Muted response to Nvidia

Nvidia shares inched up just 0.1% Thursday, paring earlier gains of as much as 8%. That's despite the company reporting an astounding earnings beat Wednesday (though its automotive segment fell quarter on quarter because of lower electric vehicle demand in China). Nvidia's results scared investors away from competitors as well: Shares of AMD slumped 7%, while that of Intel sank 4.1%.

Slow summer for shipping

In stark contrast with the pandemic when supply chains were snarled up, this summer's been slow for shipping routes from Asia to Europe. As demand for goods slows and supplies remain high — because companies rushed to stock up after pandemic shortages — there's just less demand for container ships, writes CNBC's Lucy Handley.

India denies reliance on Russian oil

"India doesn't get over dependent on anyone," the country's Minister of