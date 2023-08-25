Death of Wagner chief Prigozhin strengthens Putin’s hand in Russia, John Bolton says

The apparent death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's private mercenary firm Wagner group, likely gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a tighter grip on his country, a former U.S. national security advisor told CNBC.

Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane involved in a fatal crash on August 23rd in the Tver region of Russia, outside Moscow.

"My own sense is this [incident] probably strengthens Putin's hand considerably inside Russia," John Bolton, who served as national security advisor under the Trump administration, told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Thursday.

"I'd never bought the argument that the mutiny two months ago was a real direct threat to Putin — I think his position was weakened, but now I think it's stronger," Bolton said, referencing the short-lived rebellion by Prigozhin and his Wagner contingent against the Russian government, which took place over June 23-24.

Prior to the insurrection attempt, the 62-year-old paramilitary leader, once a close confidant of Putin, had spent months vocally criticizing his country's top brass for what he said was their corruption and failure to adequately support and prepare Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. His forces, known for their particularly violent battlefield tactics, spearheaded a number of battles for Russia on the Ukrainian front.

An apparent deal was made between Prigozhin and Putin after the aborted coup. Under the terms of the agreement, the Wagner Group leader and his forces would relocate to Belarus, with Prigozhin pledging to leave Russia for good.