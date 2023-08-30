Asia markets mirror Wall Street's rally ahead of Australia's July inflation numbers

High-rise buildings are seen near Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, July 24, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise, largely mirroring moves on Wall Street as U.S. stocks saw a Nvidia-fueled tech rally on Tuesday. Investors will be bracing for Australia's inflation numbers for July, which are expected to come in at 5.2%, according to a Reuters poll — softer than the 5.4% seen in June. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.61% in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is on pace for its third straight day of gains, opening 0.61% up, while the Topix also extended gains and rose 0.56%. South Korea's Kospi led gains in the region among major indexes, advancing 0.81%, while the Kosdaq was up 0.98%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,669, pointing to a stronger open and on pace for its third straight day of gains compared with the HSI's close of 18,484.03.



