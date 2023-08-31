CNBC Daily Open: Jobs growth slowed down. Markets shot up

A help wanted sign on a storefront in Ocean City, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Surveys suggest that despite cooling inflation and jobs gains, Americans remain deeply skeptical of the president's handling of the post-pandemic economy. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bonanza profits for UBS

Net profit for UBS hit $28.88 billion in the second quarter, far higher than the $12.8 billion expected. That's the Swiss bank's first quarterly earnings since it acquired Credit Suisse. Earlier this month, UBS announced it had terminated a 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.24 billion) loss protection agreement with the Swiss government, suggesting the bank's integration of Credit Suisse is going smoothly.

Job creation slowed

Job growth in the U.S. slowed to 177,000 in August, according to payroll company ADP. That's fewer than economists' expectation of 200,000 — which is itself already much lower than July's downwardly revised 371,000. It's a sign the effects of high interest rate are starting to be felt, giving traders hope the Federal Reserve might pause hikes.

Markets regain ground

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday on the back of weaker-than-expected economic data, giving the S&P 500 a four-day winning streak. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose around 1% as data showed retail sales for July jumping 6.8% year on year, sharply higher than the expected 5.4%. But China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% as economic data disappointed again.

Mixed signs in China

China's factory activity in August shrank for the fifth straight month, but at a slower pace than July. Non-manufacturing activity expanded for the month, but dipped to its lowest level this year. Meanwhile, retail sales in August experienced a marked increase compared with July, according to the China Beige Book's survey of Chinese businesses.

[PRO] China plus three

Amid a prolonged downturn in China's economy, investors are growing bearish on the stock market. But this could be an opportunity for investors to put their money into other Asian markets, analysts say. Here are the three Asian markets analysts recommend — and the best ways to play them.