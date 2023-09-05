Turkey's Erdogan says Black Sea grain deal can be revived soon following talks with Putin

WASHINGTON — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that a resolution to the suspended Black Sea Grain Initiative can be reached "in a short time."

The deal — which was brokered between Turkey, the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia in July 2022 — helped ease the Kremlin's naval blockade in the Black Sea and established a humanitarian corridor for agricultural exports.

"We believe that we will reach a solution that will meet the expectations in a short time," Erdogan said during a press briefing in Sochi, a resort town on the Black Sea, according to a Reuters report.

"Ukraine needs to especially soften its approaches in order for it to be possible for joint steps to be taken with Russia," the Turkish president added.

Putin said that he was ready to "consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal" provided that Russian agricultural products are "fully implemented" in the new agreement. The Russian leader also placed the blame on Western governments for stoking a global food security crisis following Moscow's exit from the Black Sea grain deal.

"There is no physical shortage of food," Putin told reporters following the bilateral meeting with Erdogan. The Russian leader added that food prices did not rise after Moscow axed the agreement.