European markets head for lower open as investors focus on euro zone economic data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday with investors looking ahead to data releases including euro zone revised second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures and the single currency bloc's employment rate for the same period.
Global market sentiment has taken a turn for the worse in recent days as investors refocus on economic data and the interest rate environment, with renewed inflationary concerns in the U.S.
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Thursday, following a sell-off on Wall Street and as investors assessed trade data from China and Australia.
Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed early Thursday amid renewed concern on Wall Street over the course of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, and whether policymakers will enact another hike this year.
China trade falls less than expected in August
China's exports and imports fell less than expected in August, declining 8.8% and 7.3% year on year respectively.
This is less steep than the fall of 9.2% in exports and 9% in imports expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The country's trade balance came in at $68.36 billion, less than the $80.6 billion seen in June and also lower than the $73.9 billion expected in the Reuters poll.
— Lim Hui Jie
British pound lower after Bailey says nearing peak rates
The British pound nudged lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning, extending losses after hitting a three-month low on Wednesday.
Sterling was down 0.1% at $1.249 at 6:40 a.m. London time.
U.K. currency has come under pressure from broad dollar gains on the back of renewed U.S. inflationary fears, combined with Wednesday comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that the central bank is "much nearer now to the top of the [rate hike] cycle."
— Jenni Reid
— Weizhen Tan
Central bank can 'proceed cautiously' on future hikes, says Fed's Collins
More increases may be ahead for the Federal Reserve depending on the data, but the central bank can take a more patient approach to policymaking, according to Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins.
"Overall, we are well positioned to proceed cautiously in this uncertain economic environment, recognizing the risks while remaining resolute and data-dependent, with the flexibility to adjust as conditions warrant," she said in prepared remarks for a speech in Boston.
Despite some promising signs on the inflation front, she said "further tightening could be warranted."
— Jeff Cox
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open lower Thursday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,4216, Germany's DAX 30 points lower at 15,706, France's CAC 7 points lower at 7,186 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 76 points at 28,192, according to data from IG.
Data releases include euro zone revised second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures and the single currency area's employment rate for the second quarter.
— Holly Ellyatt