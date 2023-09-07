European markets head for lower open as investors focus on euro zone economic data

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday with investors looking ahead to data releases including euro zone revised second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures and the single currency bloc's employment rate for the same period.

Global market sentiment has taken a turn for the worse in recent days as investors refocus on economic data and the interest rate environment, with renewed inflationary concerns in the U.S.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Thursday, following a sell-off on Wall Street and as investors assessed trade data from China and Australia.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed early Thursday amid renewed concern on Wall Street over the course of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, and whether policymakers will enact another hike this year.