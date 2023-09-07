Asia markets mostly lower ahead of trade data from China and Australia

A view of the automated container port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Zhang Jingang | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Thursday, following a sell off on Wall Street and ahead of trade data from China and Australia. Chinese imports and exports for August are forecasted to fall 9.2% and 9% year-on-year, respectively, according to a poll of economists by Reuters, which is smaller than the 14.5% and 12.4% drops in July.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.93% ahead of its July trade data release, leading losses in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.11% after eight straight days of gains, while the Topix was close to the flatline South Korea's Kospi saw a 0.8% loss, while the Kosdaq was 1.05% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.79%, while mainland Chinese markets were lower, with the CSI 300 down by 0.61%.



