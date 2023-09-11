CNBC Daily Open: No news is good news

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Good day, bad week

U.S. markets rose slightly Friday, helping the S&P 500 break a down streak of three days. But major indexes still finished the week lower. Europe's Stoxx 600 index added 0.22%, snapping its seven-day losing streak, the longest since February 2018. Still, the index has lost 1% last week, according to LSEG data.

G20's softer statement

The Group of 20 nations reached a joint communique highlighting the human suffering caused by Russia's war in Ukraine — but left out more overt criticism from last year's statement, drawing Ukraine's condemnation. U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a plan to develop a transport network that will connect India, the EU and Middle Eastern countries.

IPO for Instacart

Grocery delivery company Instacart is looking to go public at a valuation of between $8.6 billion and $9.3 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. That's a far cry from its valuation of $25 billion, estimated by Instacart, around March last year. Still, Instacart's planned initial public offering is a big step in reviving the IPO market, which has been moribund this year.

Ground control to Major Musk

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered Elon Musk's SpaceX to keep its Starship Super Heavy rocket grounded. Only after SpaceX takes 63 corrective actions — including "redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires" — will the FAA clear the company for another test flight. In April, the rocket exploded mid-flight.

[PRO] Keep an eye on the CPI

The August consumer price index, coming out Wednesday, is the last major inflation report before the Federal Reserve meets later in the month. If it's hotter than expected — adding to last week's data on higher oil prices and resilient labor market — the Fed might tighten monetary policy further. That could spell trouble for markets, CNBC Pro's Sarah Min writes.