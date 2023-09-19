Biden in United Nations address urges leaders to back Ukraine as consistent with charter

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023.

President Joe Biden forcefully urged members of the United Nations to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion in a speech at the General Assembly Tuesday, arguing that not doing so would be a violation of the group's charter.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said.

"But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?" Biden said.

"The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

Biden addressed the leaders of at least 145 countries. Among them was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was there in person for the first time since the war began in February 2022

Zelenskyy gave a prerecorded speech to the General Assembly at last year's session.

Four out of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council chose to skip the conference this year: France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia will all be absent. The United States is the only member of that council present.

During his address, Biden reiterated his call from last year's session to expand the Security Council.

"We need to be able to break the gridlock that too often stymies progress and blocks consensus on the council," Biden said. "We need more voices, more perspectives at the table."