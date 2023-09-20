Netanyahu says Israel and Saudi Arabia 'can forge a historic peace' with Biden's help

U.S. President Joe Biden lholds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023.

President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations summit Wednesday and agreed to work toward establishing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The meeting marked the first time the two leaders have met since Netanyahu returned to power nine months ago. Israel and Saudi Arabia currently do not have official diplomatic relations. The president's aim entering the meeting was to build a new rapport between the two countries' leaders. Doing so, Biden said, would be a "big deal."

Speaking before the meeting, Netanyahu said he thought so as well.

"I think that under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia," Netanyahu said.

"I think such a peace would go a long way for us to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians," he continued.

A senior White House official told reporters after the meeting that the two leaders had a "very constructive, very candid" conversation but stressed there is a long way to go on normalization discussions.