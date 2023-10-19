Disney highlights theme park strength with new financial reporting model

Visitors can avoid lines at Disney World if they buy into the system.

Disney 's restructuring has triggered some changes in how the company shares its financial details, shedding light on just how strong its theme park business is for its bottom line.

According to a Wednesday filing, the theme parks segment had more than $24 billion in overall revenue for the first nine months ended July 1. That's 17% higher than the first nine months of 2022. Theme park admissions alone accounted for nearly $8 billion of 2023's nine-month total, up 21% from the same period in 2022.

Previously, Disney reported retail and wholesale sales of merchandise food and beverage as one category and merchandise licensing as another. Now, these revenues are being disclosed as three categories: parks and experiences merchandise, food and beverage; merchandise licensing and retail; and park licensing and other. The categories of theme park admissions and resorts and vacations remain the same.

Disney is leaning further into its parks business, too. The company is expected to nearly double its investment in the division, with plans to spend around $60 billion over the next 10 years. This is the most significant creative investment for the company in decades.

The changes in financial reporting are part of Disney's restructuring, which segmented the company into three divisions — entertainment, sports and experiences — and comes as the company looks for a strategic investor for ESPN, which was long considered a crown jewel of the business, and just a few weeks before the company is scheduled to release fiscal fourth quarter earnings.

Entertainment contains all of Disney's streaming and media operations, sports includes ESPN, and experiences includes the company's theme parks, hotels, cruise line and merchandising efforts.

Read more: Disney gives investors a look at ESPN financials

The Wednesday filing highlights that Disney's theme park revenue continues to grow even as the overall theme park industry has slowdown in attendance and hotel room occupancy.

Disney and Universal's domestic parks, as well as region players like Six Flags and Sea World, have reported lower attendance this year. Travel agents have pointed to higher ticket prices and a rise in trips to Europe as the major factors in declining domestic theme park attendance.

Disney, among others in the theme park space, has raised prices to visit its domestic parks, but has also baked in discounted offerings for families, in particular, during its non-peak season between January and June.