European markets start the week in positive territory; U.S.-China talks in focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets made a positive start to the new trading week, with investors looking ahead to high-stakes talks between the U.S. and China in the next few days.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.4% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses advanced.
Most Asia-Pacific markets reversed gains overnight to trade lower as investors considered economic data releases ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping's first in-person meeting in about a year.
Global investors have also been digesting ratings agency Moody's Investors Service decision last Friday to downgrade its ratings outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable, pointing to rising risks to the nation's fiscal strength. U.S. stock futures inched down Sunday night after the move.
Biggest movers: Phoenix Group up 8%, British Land up 5%
Shares of British insurer Phoenix Group jumped more than 8% in early trade after the company increased its full-year cash generation forecast after completing the merger of two of its brands.
British Land shares climbed more than 5% after projecting annual rental value growth will come in at the top end of its forecast range.
- Elliot Smith
A positive open in Europe
European markets opened in positive territory on Monday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.4% to lead gains as most sectors advanced. Food and beverage stocks slid 0.3% lower.
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open in positive territory Monday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points higher at 7,364, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 15,238, France's CAC up 10 points at 7,053 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 53 points at 28,431, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Porsche. There are no major data releases.
— Holly Ellyatt