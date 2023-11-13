European markets start the week in positive territory; U.S.-China talks in focus

European markets made a positive start to the new trading week, with investors looking ahead to high-stakes talks between the U.S. and China in the next few days.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.4% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses advanced.

Most Asia-Pacific markets reversed gains overnight to trade lower as investors considered economic data releases ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping's first in-person meeting in about a year.

Global investors have also been digesting ratings agency Moody's Investors Service decision last Friday to downgrade its ratings outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable, pointing to rising risks to the nation's fiscal strength. U.S. stock futures inched down Sunday night after the move.