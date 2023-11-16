Jury convicts David DePape, attacker of Nancy Pelosi husband

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi leave after paying respects, as late Democratic U.S. Senator for California Dianne Feinstein's casket lies in state at San Francisco's City Hall, California, U.S., October 4, 2023.

A California federal court jury on Thursday convicted David DePape of crimes related to his brutal hammer attack last year on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple's San Francisco home.

DePape, 43, was found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape, who faces a potential sentence of life in prison, looked down and had no visible emotional reaction when the verdict was read in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Paul Pelosi, 83, suffered a fractured skull in the Oct. 28, 2022, attack, which occurred when Rep. Pelosi was still serving as speaker. The Democratic congresswoman was in Washington at the time of the incident.

DePape had broken into the Pelosi home, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" according to authorities.

A police body camera on an officer who responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call from the house captured images of DePape next to Paul shortly before he hit him in the head.