Ukraine war live updates: Russia says it's 'destroying' Ukrainians that crossed into occupied territory, vowing to inflict 'hell' on them

Russian forces say they are inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian troops that crossed over the Dnieper River to the Russian-occupied eastern bank.

Russia confirmed that Ukrainian units had crossed the Dnieper and conceded that its forces had initially been outnumbered. Since then, however, it has warned it had brought in additional forces and that it would inflict "hell" on Ukrainian units. Various analysis suggests Russia is now pummeling units trying to defend positions along the east bank, with the village of Krynky being an epicenter of fighting.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of the occupied part of the Kherson region, said Russian forces were pounding Ukrainian positions on Thursday.

"In Krynky, our military is now destroying the enemy on the largest scale," Saldo said on Telegram Thursday, saying that Russian forces were "surprised at how much the Ukrainian command does not value the lives of its personnel, sending them to their death in dozens and hundreds."



"Therefore, it is not surprising that the flow of Ukrainian prisoners from the left bank of the Dnieper does not dry up," he said.

Saldo claimed yesterday that Ukrainian forces were blocked in the village of Krynky where "a fiery hell" awaited them. "Bombs, missiles, ammunition from heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, and drones are flying at him [Ukrainian forces] ... Over the last two or three days alone, the enemy's total losses amounted to about a hundred militants," Saldo said.

CNBC was unable to verify developments on the battlefield.