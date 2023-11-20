U.S., China will seek to limit rising tensions amid domestic challenges, risk analyst says

US President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023.

China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will strive to keep a lid on tensions between the world's top two economies next year, as they focus on domestic challenges.

The two leaders met last week on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting in San Francisco after the global rivalry between the world powers came to a head earlier this year.

Their first meeting in a year capped months of diplomatic work aimed at normalizing their shaky bilateral relationship derailed by a suspected spy balloon over continental U.S. early 2023 and ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit in August 2022.

"You'll see in coming months, the U.S. and China are trying to put a ceiling on their tensions for very pragmatic and domestic reasons," Steve Wilford, partner and Asia Pacific head of global risk analysis at Control Risks, told CNBC Monday.