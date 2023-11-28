401(k) balances are down, and 'last resort' hardship withdrawals are up

watch now

'Last resort' 401(k) hardship withdrawals rise

In extreme circumstances, savers can take a hardship distribution without incurring a 10% early withdrawal fee if there is evidence the money is being used to cover a qualified hardship, such as medical expenses, loss due to natural disasters or to buy a primary residence or prevent eviction or foreclosure. The share of participants who tap such hardship withdrawals is on the rise, according to reports by Fidelity Investments and Bank of America — largely to avoid a foreclosure or eviction or to cover medical expenses, Fidelity found. Bank of America's recent participant pulse report showed that the number of 401(k) plan participants taking hardship withdrawals was up 13% from the second quarter and 27% compared to the first quarter of the year — with the average withdrawal amount just over $5,000.

Considering record high credit card debt, a declining personal savings rate and more than half of adults living paycheck to paycheck, the uptick is an indication that some households are struggling in the face of inflation and the increased cost of living, said Mike Shamrell, vice president of thought leadership for Fidelity's workplace investing. Still, hardship withdrawals should be "your choice of last resort," cautioned Joe Buhrmann, senior financial planning consultant at eMoney Advisor. Most financial experts advise against raiding a 401(k) since you'll be forfeiting the power of compound interest. "'Leakage' from plan accounts through 401(k) loans and withdrawals can have outsized effects on retirement readiness," said Sharon Carson, retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Explore your options before tapping your 401(k)