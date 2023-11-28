European stocks head for flat open as markets struggle to find momentum

Barclays has identified European stocks that are most at risk of taking a hit to profits over rising interest payments for debt over the next two years.

During the coronavirus pandemic, central banks cut interest rates to historic lows, enabling companies to borrow debt at very favorable rates. Many firms took advantage of low rates to push out maturities of their bonds to lower interest expenses and strengthen balance sheets.

However, refinancing has now become far more difficult as rates have surged and are expected to stay elevated through 2025.

The Wall Street bank believes refinancing debt at higher rates could dent earnings by 3% to 5% over the next two years, impacting stocks.

— Ganesh Rao