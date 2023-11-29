Asia markets set for lower open after mixed comments from Fed members, Australia inflation data on tap

The sails of the Opera House are illuminated with projections on the opening night of Vivid Sydney 2023 in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open lower as investors assess comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve board members and await Australia's October inflation figures.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was growing more confident that policy was in a place now to bring inflation back under control. However, he maintained that inflation was still too high.

Waller also said the Fed might start lowering rates if inflation continues to ease over the next three to five months.

In contrast, Governor Michelle Bowman said more rate hikes will likely be needed as evolving dynamics keep inflation elevated.

"My baseline economic outlook continues to expect that we will need to increase the federal funds rate further to keep policy sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to our 2 percent target in a timely way," Bowman said.