Trump slams JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon for praising Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday ripped Jamie Dimon as an "overrated Globalist" after the JPMorgan Chase CEO praised rival Republican Nikki Haley and urged business leaders to help her presidential bid.

Dimon "is quietly pushing another non-MAGA person, Nikki Haley, for President," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Haley served in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"I've never been a big Jamie Dimon fan, but had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House," wrote Trump, the current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

"I guess I don't have to live with him anymore, and that's a really good thing!" he added.

JPMorgan declined to comment on Trump's post.