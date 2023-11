Ukraine war live updates: Baby among civilians injured in missile strikes on Ukraine; Russia causes a stir at security summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov both blamed the West for creating global insecurity and instability.

Member countries are divided over the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's annual foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday with Baltic nations and Ukraine refusing to attend over the presence of Russia's Sergei Lavrov.

The 57-member OSCE is the successor to a Cold War-era organisation for Soviet and Western powers to engage but is now largely paralysed by Russia's ongoing use of the effective veto each country has.

The U.S. and its allies are seeking simultaneously to keep the OSCE alive and hold Russia to account for its invasion of Ukraine. They are attending while making a point of denouncing Moscow's actions - a stance that some of Ukraine's closest allies have little truck with.

"How can you talk with an aggressor who is committing genocide, full aggression against another member state, Ukraine?" Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told reporters on Wednesday in Brussels where he attended a NATO meeting.

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are siding with Ukraine on the issue. Russia's Tass news agency reported Lavrov arrived in Skopje on Wednesday after a circuitous five-hour flight that avoided the airspace of countries that have barred Russian aircraft.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said he understood unease about Lavrov attending the meeting in Skopje, North Macedonia. But he said it was a chance for Lavrov to hear broad condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Your decision to allow Lavrov to participate is in line with our common objective to keep multilateralism alive," Borrell told North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at a joint press conference in Skopje.

"Lavrov needs to hear again, from everyone, why Russia is being condemned and isolated," Borrell said. "Then he will be able to come back to the Kremlin and report to the Kremlin master.

Estonia had been due to take over the annually rotating OSCE chairmanship but Russia blocked it for months. A last-minute deal for neutral Malta to take over the chairmanship must be formally approved at the meeting on Thursday and Friday.

— Reuters