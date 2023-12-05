LIVE UPDATES
S&P 500 futures are little changed Tuesday night after the index slips for a second day: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid for a second day.
Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow rose 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.09% and 0.15%, respectively.
Cloud company Box was a notable loser in after-hours action, tumbling 11% after reporting third-quarter results that came in below analyst expectations. MongoDB slipped 8%, even as the company beat analysts' estimates. On the other hand, homebuilder stock Toll Brothers gained more than 2% after exceeding expectations on the top and bottom lines.
The moves came after a trading session where both the Dow and the S&P 500 closed lower for the second day in a row, dropping 0.2% and 0.06%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to end the day.
Despite these losses, the past five weeks of consecutive gains means that all three stock indexes are still on track to end the quarter and year with big gains.
Looking past this rally, come the new year Wolfe Research chief investment strategist Chris Senyek sees disappointment ahead for investors. In his base case scenario, Senyek sees the S&P 500 dropping 8% by the end of 2024.
"We think the lagged impacts of the Fed rate hikes are going to really start to hit the economy in the first half of next year," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."
As inflation falls, companies will lose their pricing power because they lose their ability to pass prices through the consumers, he said. Senyek also expects that higher risk aversion and slower earnings growth will put additional pressure on stocks next year.
Traders will be keeping their eyes on Campbell Soup, which is set to report quarterly earnings before Wednesday's opening bell.
Never mind the 2023 rally. Investors are still crowding into cash, Bank of America says
Stocks are boasting solid year-to-date gains, but investors are happy to hide out in their money market funds, according to Bank of America.
"Even after a 28% rally on the SPX from its October 2022 low and an 11% rally from the index's late October 2023 low, investors still love cash," wrote Stephen Suttmeier, chief equity technical strategist, in a Monday report.
While the S&P 500 is up nearly 19% on the year, total money market fund assets grew to $5.84 trillion as of Nov. 29, according to the Investment Company Institute, marking a record high. That is up from $4.49 trillion in October 2022, a 27% increase.
Retail investors piled into the funds, with assets climbing more than 44% from October 2022, Suttmeier said.
Who could blame them? After all, the Crane 100 Money Fund Index has an annualized 7-day yield of 5.2%.
-Darla Mercado, Michael Bloom
An especially volatile 2024 will force investors to be "more nimble," says Wolfe Research's Chris Senyek
An uncertain macroeconomic backdrop combined with the 2024 presidential elections means that stocks will be especially volatile next year, according to Chris Senyek.
Such a market environment will force investors to react faster than they were expected to in 2023, said the chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research.
"You have to be more nimble. I don't think it's going to be a buy and hold-type year for any investor," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."
In the next year, Senyek said he'd rather own the groups of stocks that have lagged so far this year. His favorite sector is consumer staples, while he also finds healthcare, utilities and energy attractive.
— Lisa Kailai Han
Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Box, MongoDB and more
These are the stocks moving the most in extended hours trading:
- MongoDB — The database stock shed 5%, despite MongoDB beating analyst expectations in its third-quarter earnings.
- Box — The cloud company plummeted 11% after reporting fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $261.5 million. This was lower than FactSet's analyst expectations of 38 cents per share on $262.4 million of revenue.
- Dave & Buster's — The stock slipped 4% after the company posted third-quarter revenue of $466.9 million, lower than lower than analysts' forecasts for $473 million, per LSEG.
Read the full list of stocks moving here.
— Lisa Kailai Han
Stock futures open little changed
U.S. stock futures opened little changed on Tuesday night.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.06%, while futures tied to the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09%.
— Lisa Kailai Han