Supreme Court hears tax case on 'income': It may 'have the biggest fiscal policy effects of any court decision,' expert says



The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday on a case that could affect broad swaths of the U.S. tax code and federal revenue.

The closely watched case, Moore v. UAnited States, involves a Washington couple, Charles and Kathleen Moore. They own a controlling interest in a profitable foreign company affected by a tax enacted via former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax overhaul.

The Moores are fighting a levy on company earnings that weren't distributed to them — which challenges the definition of income — and could have sweeping effects on the U.S. tax code, according to experts.

"This could have the biggest fiscal policy effects of any court decision in the modern era," said Matt Gardner, a senior fellow at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, who co-authored a report on the case.

The case challenges a levy, known as "deemed repatriation," enacted via the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Designed as a transition tax, the legislation required a one-time levy on earnings and profits accumulated in foreign entities after 1986.

While the 16th Amendment outlines the legal definition of income, the Moore case questions whether individuals must "realize" or receive profits before incurring taxes. It's an issue that has been raised during past federal "billionaire tax" debates and could affect future proposals, including wealth taxes.