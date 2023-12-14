Shohei Ohtani — deferring $680 million of his contract for 10 years — may face some financial risks, advisors say

Shohei Ohtani, formerly of the Los Angeles Angels, pitches during a game in Anaheim, California, on July 6, 2021.

Shohei Ohtani made history this week with a 10-year, $700 million contract to play for Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal's unique payout structure, however, could carry some risks, financial experts say.

The Japanese superstar will receive $2 million per year over the 10-year agreement, which defers $68 million annually.

Ohtani isn't the first MLB player to defer income. Players such as Bobby Bonilla and Ken Griffey Jr. also chose yearly payments. In Bonilla's case, those came with a guaranteed 8% interest rate. But Ohtani will receive the bulk of his contract, $680 million in payments, between 2034 and 2043, without interest.

The deal could provide tax benefits for Ohtani if he leaves California before receiving his deferred income, according to certified financial planner Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at Betterment.

For 2024, California's top tax rate climbs to 14.4%, which includes a 1.1% payroll tax on all income. Bronnenkant said federal law protects nonresidents from taxes on "retirement income," including payments structured for at least 10 years.

But California might disagree, he added.