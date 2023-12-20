Powerball jackpot hits $572 million. Why it could pay to wait until 2024 to claim the grand prize

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $572 million — and the big winner may wonder when the best time is to claim their prize.

It's the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed $500 million in 2023, and there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the winner can choose from two payment options: annuitized payments worth $572 million or a lump sum valued at $286.7 million. Both options are pretax estimates.

More from Personal Finance:

Social Security rule for retirees who work is 'poorly understood,' report finds

3 year-end investment tax tips from top-ranked financial advisors

Is the U.S. in a 'silent depression?' Economists weigh in on the TikTok theory

There is roughly a 1 in 292 million chance of scoring Powerball's grand prize.

Typically, the winning ticket expires within 90 days to one year, depending on the location of the ticket seller. You can find those details on the back of your ticket or by contacting your state's lottery.

While claiming the prize in 2023 may be possible, there are a couple of reasons to wait until 2024, according to certified financial planner John Loyd, owner at The Wealth Planner in Fort Worth, Texas. He is also an enrolled agent.