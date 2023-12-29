Here's what you should do if you win the $760 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $760 million — the sixth-largest prize in the game's history — and experts have tips on what the lucky winner should do first.

If you score the winning ticket, you'll pick between one of two payouts: annual payments worth $760 million or a lump sum valued at $383.6 million, according to Powerball. Both options are pretax estimates.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 292 million.

Whether you choose the lump sum or annuity payments, you'll be saddled with a hefty tax bill, including an upfront 24% federal tax withholding. But you'll quickly reach the 37% federal income tax bracket, and the final bill will likely be millions more. (You may also owe state taxes on lottery winnings.)