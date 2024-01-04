Jeffrey Epstein court files: ‘There's lots more to come,’ victim's lawyer says

Jeffrey Epstein attends the launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005.

The lawyer for multiple victims of Jeffrey Epstein says more court documents detailing the sex predator's actions and names of associates will be released in the coming days after the bombshell disclosure of an initial set of files.

"This is just the beginning batch," the attorney, Sigrid McCawley, told NBC News hours after the first tranche of 40 case files was unsealed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday night.

The documents contained the names of Epstein associates such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of Britain, billionaire Glenn Dubin, Michael Jackson, magician David Copperfield and more people.

"There's a lot more to come," McCawley said. "There's a significant amount left for sure."

"And as we've seen, in this case, truth is stranger than fiction. So we learn more each time about how the sophisticated trafficking operation happened for so many decades and how many people were involved," said McCawley, who represents Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and other victims.

"It was vast, it was significant. And it harmed literally hundreds of young women. So you're going to start seeing more of how that happened, who knew about it and what was going on," McCawley said.

The court documents being unsealed are part of a case file for a lawsuit that Giuffre filed years ago against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who acted as a procurer of young women for Epstein, her one-time boyfriend.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after being arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence on charges related to facilitating Epstein's rampant sexual abuse of women.