Europe stocks open lower as global sentiment falters; euro zone inflation data due

The Stoxx 600 fell by 0.66% at the open as all sectors fell in to the red, with retail stocks down 1.3% after German retail sales dropped far more than expected in November.

The pan-European index gained 0.7% on Thursday, following two negative sessions. Stock markets in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific have had a mostly negative start to 2024, with the major Wall Street averages on course to snap nine-week winning runs.

Flash euro zone inflation figures are due Friday morning, after headline prints for France and Germany both crept higher on the previous month. Euro zone price rises cooled significantly to 2.4% in November, but economists polled by Reuters expect that to have risen to 3% in December.

In the U.S., investors will be assessing whether the December jobs report indicates the economy is cooling enough to allow for interest rate cuts, but not so much as to signal economic distress. The Dow Jones estimate is for a nonfarm payrolls gain of 170,000.