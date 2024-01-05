IRS tax bracket changes could mean your paycheck is slightly bigger in 2024. Here's why

As the new year kicks off, some workers could see a slightly bigger paycheck due to tax bracket changes from the IRS.

The IRS in November unveiled the federal income tax brackets for 2024, with earnings thresholds for each tier adjusting by about 5.4% higher for inflation.

While it's lower than the tax bracket changes for 2023, "it's still a pretty handsome increase," said certified financial planner Roger Stinnett, managing director of wealth planning for First Foundation Advisors in Irvine, California.

If your wages are similar to last year, the 2024 tax bracket adjustment could result in a small paycheck increase, depending on your withholding, experts say.

Of course, prolonged higher costs can chip away at tax savings.

Annual inflation declined slightly in November, but many Americans are still feeling the pinch of elevated prices for housing, motor vehicle insurance and other day-to-day expenses.