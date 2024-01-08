It's time to boost 401(k) plan contributions for 2024. Here's how much you should save

If you're itching to save more for retirement, there are higher 401(k) contribution limits for 2024. But there are a few things to consider before maxing out your plan, experts say.

For 2024, you can defer up to $23,000 into 401(k) plans, up from $22,500 in 2023, with an extra $7,500 for savers age 50 and older. Some higher earners can funnel even more into their 401(k), depending on plan rules.

Some 15% of investors maxed out employee deferrals in 2022, according to a 2023 report from Vanguard. However, the average deferral rate was 7.3% for employees automatically enrolled in their plan.

Pretax 401(k) contributions provide an upfront tax break by reducing adjusted gross income, but investors owe levies on future withdrawals. By comparison, after-tax Roth 401(k) contributions allow assets to grow tax-free, without reducing current-year taxes.

"If we're fully comfortable with waiting until past age 59½ to touch that money, those tax advantages can really go a long way," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. He is also a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.