Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract sparks concern about taxes on deferred income for high earners

Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani attends a press conference on his presentation after signing a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 14, 2023.

Roughly a month after Shohei Ohtani signed a $700 million contract with Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, California's controller is calling for "immediate and decisive action" from Congress to limit deferred income for higher earners.

The Japanese pitcher's record-breaking deal defers $680 million for 10 years and has raised questions about future state taxability — especially if Ohtani eventually leaves California. For 2024, California's top tax rate is 14.4%, which includes a 1.1% payroll levy.

"The current tax system allows for unlimited deferrals for those fortunate enough to be in the highest tax brackets, creating a significant imbalance in the tax structure," California State Controller Malia Cohen said in a statement Monday referencing Ohtani's contract.

"The absence of reasonable caps on deferral for the wealthiest individuals exacerbates income inequality and hinders the fair distribution of taxes," she said. "I would urge Congress to take immediate and decisive action to rectify this imbalance."

Deferring $68 million annually for 10 years could save Ohtani $98 million over the life of his contract, according to an estimate from the California Center for Jobs and the Economy. However, the estimate uses several assumptions, and the exact terms of Ohtani's contract are unknown.