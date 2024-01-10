Victims of tax identity theft face ‘unconscionable’ IRS delays, taxpayer advocate finds

Erin Collins, national taxpayer advocate at the Taxpayer Advocate Service, speaks at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2021.

After a few difficult years, the IRS has boosted taxpayer service and technology with an infusion of funding. But there's still room for improvement — especially for tax identity theft victims, according to the agency's internal watchdog.

The National Taxpayer Advocate on Wednesday released its annual report to Congress, which cited "unconscionable delays" in IRS support for victims of tax-related identity theft.

"Individuals who are victims of tax-related identity theft are waiting an average of nearly 19 months for the IRS to process their returns and send their refunds," wrote National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins.

Shifted resources contributed to "unreasonable" delays for identity theft victims and returns flagged for possible identity theft, according to the report. During fiscal 2023, the IRS reassigned 572 workers to focus on telephone service.

The agency's Identity Theft Victim Assistance program had 294,138 individual case receipts during fiscal 2023, up from 92,631 in 2019. Resolution times have skyrocketed to 556 days, which far exceeds the agency's 120-day goal.

"It's too early to tell what the new tax filing season will bring, but with a record number of data breaches reported in 2023 flooding identity markets with more personal information, it's likely we'll see more attempts to impersonate tax filers this year," said James Lee, chief operating officer of the Identity Theft Resource Center.