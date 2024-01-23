Federal Trade Commission bans 'deceptive advertising' for free filing from TurboTax maker Intuit

As the opening of tax season approaches, the Federal Trade Commission has cracked down on "deceptive advertising" from Intuit , maker of tax filing software TurboTax.

The FTC on Monday upheld a September ruling that found Intuit violated federal law by marketing free TurboTax software to filers who were not eligible, and were upgraded to deluxe and premium products, according to the opinion.

The Commission's final order bans Intuit from advertising "free" services unless all filers can use the free software or the company "clearly and conspicuously" discloses eligibility.

"The FTC warns consumers that 'free means free, not 'free for a few' or 'free for some,'" said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer advocate at U.S. Public Interest Research Group. "I hope Intuit gets the clear message and passes it along to others in corporate America."

In May 2022, Intuit entered a multistate agreement to pay $141 million to lower-income Americans who wrongly paid for using the "TurboTax Free Edition" of its software. The agreement affected 4.4 million customers and the settlement began in May 2023.