‘I don’t want to spend’: How a TikTok comedian’s call for ‘loud budgeting’ can help your wallet

Medium shot of smiling woman trying on sunglasses while shopping in boutique during vacation Thomas Barwick | Digitalvision | Getty Images

'Everything is hyper-commercialized'

Lukas Battle Credit: Steven Sierra

In an interview with CNBC, Battle noted that for him, the term loud budgeting started out as a joke. But he sees the very real financial consequences that influencers and TikTok trends like quiet luxury have, especially on younger consumers. "I think that now, everything is hyper-commercialized," Battle said. "I don't think that anybody in our generation has a lack of control. I just think it's in our face all the time." Sophia Bera Daigle, a certified financial planner and founder of Gen Y Planning, agreed, saying that nowadays, people are frequently exposed to celebrity purchases like a Chanel handbag that costs thousands of dollars. But what social media often lacks is nuance. "There was this idea of keeping up with the Joneses," said Daigle, a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. "Now people are trying to keep up with celebrities. That's just not sustainable." She points to high interest rates, higher prices and the return of student loan payments as other possible reasons for loud budgeting's popularity. Nearly two-thirds, 62%, of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to LendingClub.

How to make the most of loud budgeting

Daigle has observed a lot of financial trends over the years, including extreme behavior like turning off the oven light to save on energy costs, a trick some frugal bloggers promoted a decade ago. For loud budgeting to be effective rather than gimmicky, Daigle suggests that people focus on their financial priorities and practice moderation with their spending changes.

To help stay on track, she recommends using a budgeting tool like YNAB, also known as You Need a Budget. Stash the money saved in a high-yield savings account so it's working on your behalf. What she has seen so far seems promising. "I think it's really exciting to see a trend moving towards, 'Hey, I could go out, but I'm not going to go out right now because this is what I value,'" Daigle said.

'A different way to think about money'