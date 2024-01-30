Ukraine war live updates: Drone warfare intensifies as Moscow and Kyiv report attacks; Chinese and Ukrainian officials meet

Members of the 'Paragon' military division, part of the 'Tymur' military intelligence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepare rifles during shooting exercises in an unspecified location in Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Regional officials in both Russia and Ukraine have reported a series of attempted drone attacks against their territories overnight.

Russian authorities reported early Tuesday that air defense systems shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions, as well as over the sea area in the Sevastopol area in Russian-occupied Crimea, Russian news agencies said, citing officials.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said air defense systems destroyed 15 out of 35 Russian drones that had been launched at Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure within the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions. Two missiles were also launched by Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

In other news, China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Ukrainian ambassador to China Pavlo Riabikin on Tuesday, with the officials exchanging views on issues of common concern, including the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.