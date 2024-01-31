European stocks head for mixed open as markets look ahead to Fed decision

Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley said Tuesday that he isn't expecting any big changes in the Federal Reserve's posture tomorrow, but that the central bank could keep laying the groundwork for rate cuts later this year.

"When the Fed changes communication, it's really slow. It's like turning a battleship. They do it very, very slowly. And what they need to start pivoting towards is sort of confirming the expectation of rate cuts more and more," Tilley said.

The Wilmington Trust team expects the first rate cut from the Fed to come on May 1.

The Fed could also point to international developments like the conflict in the Middle East as a potential reason for caution on inflation, Tilley said.

"I think they will always point out risk factors, upside risk factors, for inflation, especially as they are trying to temper market expectations for a whole lot of cuts. I don't think that that would cause them to not cut, but they will definitely cite some of those risks," he said.

— Jesse Pound