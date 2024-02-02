Asia markets poised for a stronger start as Wall Street rebounds from Fed day sell-off

In a photo taken on November 4, 2019 a subway train crosses a rail bridge over the Han river, before the skyline of the Yeouido business district of Seoul.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rise early Friday in Asia, mirroring Wall Street's rebound from the sell-off earlier this week after Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut rates in March.

In Asia, investors will wrap up the week with January inflation figures out of South Korea and producer prices from Australia.

South Korea's consumer price index grew 2.8% year on year, slightly below the 2.9% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.