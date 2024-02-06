Oil major BP accelerates pace of share buybacks even as full-year profit slides over 50%

BP in 2020 set out its ambition to become a net zero company "by 2050 or sooner."

British oil giant BP on Tuesday announced plans to boost shareholder returns, even after a sharp drop in full-year profits aligned with lower oil prices.

The energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $13.8 billion for 2023, a steep fall from a record $27.7 billion in the previous year.

Analysts had anticipated net profit of $13.9 billion for full-year 2023, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

BP increased the pace of its share repurchases, announcing intentions to execute a $1.75 billion share buyback prior to reporting first-quarter results. The company said it was committed to announcing a $3.5 billion share buyback for the first half of the year.

BP also announced a dividend per ordinary share of 7.27 cents for the final three months of 2023, marking 10% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

BP posted fourth-quarter net profit of nearly $3 billion, beating analyst expectations of $2.6 billion.

"Looking back, 2023 was a year of strong operational performance with real momentum in delivery right across the business," BP CEO Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.

"We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company, and committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders."

Shares of the company's London-listed stock are down roughly 2.6% year-to-date.

British rival Shell on Thursday reported stronger-than-anticipated full-year profits, announcing a 4% increase to its dividend and a fresh $3.5 billion share buyback program.