Borrowers in 'financial hardship' could get student loan forgiveness. Who might qualify?

The Biden administration recently announced that it would look to forgive the student debt of borrowers experiencing "financial hardship."

So, who might be eligible?

It's still uncertain, but there are clues from the U.S. Department of Education and in other programs that aim to help the same group of borrowers.

After the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's original plan to cancel up to $400 billion in student debt, his administration has tried to rework its relief package to make it legally viable. To do so, it has sought to narrow the aid by focusing on certain groups, including those with balances greater than what they originally borrowed and students from schools of questionable quality.

The U.S. Department of Education now says it will hold an additional rulemaking session on its "Plan B" for student loan forgiveness on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, during which the negotiators will focus exclusively on financially strapped borrowers.

That category may be challenging to define.

But the Department is looking for ways for people to get their debt forgiven based on hardship that remains after other benefits are exhausted, according to a source familiar with its plans.

Here's who might be eligible.