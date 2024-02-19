Raising your credit score can help you save $92 per month, report finds. Here are some expert tips

With consumer prices still rising due to higher inflation, there is one way to save money that you may be overlooking: raising your credit score.

Increasing your score from fair (580 to 669) to very good (740 to 799) may help you save $22,263 over the life of your credit and loans, according to a new LendingTree study. Mortgages represent the biggest portion of that savings, with $16,677.

Overall, consumers stand to save an extra $92 per month, LendingTree estimates, based on four common debt types: auto loans, credit cards, mortgages and personal loans.

The total projected savings is down from a sum of $49,472 calculated by LendingTree in 2022, due to changes in the interest rate environment. Nevertheless, consumers with good credit scores still have an advantage.

"There is little in life that's more expensive than crummy credit," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

Improving your credit score can save you tens of thousands of dollars over the course of your life through lower interest rates, lower fees and other terms associated with loans, according to Schulz.

"It's a big deal, especially when you consider what else you could do with that extra money," Schulz said.

A lot of people are relying on credit cards and loans for purchases, based on data from the last quarter of 2023, said Bruce McClary, senior vice president at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

"Many people right now are still struggling with the cost of living and keeping up," McClary said.