These borrowers are likely to be eligible for Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic plan at the Flex LTD manufacturing plant in West Columbia, South Carolina, on July 6, 2023. Sean Rayford | Getty Images

Since the Biden administration's first student loan forgiveness plan was rejected at the Supreme Court, it has been working on creating a new, legally viable relief package. That debt cancellation could come as soon as this year. The alternative plan, which has become known as Biden's "Plan B," could forgive the student debt for as many as 10 million people, according to one estimate. While Biden first attempted to cancel student debt through an executive order, he has now turned to the rulemaking process. The U.S. Department of Education and the negotiators tasked with determining who will be eligible for the president's revised aid have identified five groups of borrowers.

1. Those who owe more than they borrowed

2. Borrowers in repayment for 20 years or more

Those who have been carrying their student debt for decades may also benefit. With many of the Education Department's repayment plans requiring 20 years or more of payments, such stories are common. Millions of Americans older than 60 are still paying off their student loans, research finds. "There is both financial harm and psychological harm of being in debt for decades, especially when it feels like there is no hope that it will ever be repaid," said Persis Yu, deputy executive director at the Student Borrower Protection Center.

3. Attendees of schools of questionable quality

In its revised relief package, the Biden administration notes it is looking to include student loan borrowers who attended career-training programs "that created unreasonable debt loads or provided insufficient earnings for graduates," as well as borrowers who attended institutions with high student loan default rates.

4. People eligible for forgiveness who haven't applied

The Education Department already has several programs that lead to student loan forgiveness, and as part of its new aid package, it is looking to identify those who may be eligible but just haven't applied. For example, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in 2007, allows certain not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years of on-time payments. In 2013, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimated that one-quarter of American workers may be eligible. However, the technical and often confusing requirements of the plan have acted as a barrier, experts say.

Student loan servicers also earn a fee per borrower per month, which advocates say discourages transparency around loan forgiveness opportunities. "Instead of providing borrowers with access to the affordable pathway out of debt, decades of mismanagement and abuse have left these borrowers trapped in debt like hamsters on a hamster wheel with no way out," Yu said.

5. Borrowers experiencing financial hardship