European markets head for higher open, shrugging off negative sentiment elsewhere

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday, rallying after a shaky start to the trading week.

Elsewhere, U.S. stock futures ticked lower on Tuesday evening as investors looked ahead to a key inflation report — the personal consumption expenditures reading for January — on Thursday. It is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were mostly lower overnight as New Zealand's central bank kept its interest rate steady, while Hong Kong's property index rallied after the city's budget announcement.