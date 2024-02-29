IRS targets wealthy ‘non-filers’ with new wave of compliance letters

The IRS has unveiled plans to target "non-filers" with a new round of letters, starting with high-income taxpayers who haven't filed federal returns since 2017.

Starting this week, the agency will send letters to wealthy non-filers, with the first batch going to those earning $400,000 to more than $1 million.

Formerly known as CP-59 notices, the letters will go to between 20,000 and 40,000 non-filers per week, according to plans announced Thursday. The IRS said recipients should take "immediate action" to avoid more letters, higher penalties and "stronger enforcement measures." Non-filers can learn more about past-due returns here.

"If someone hasn't filed a tax return, this is the time to make it right," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters during a press call. Citing staffing issues, he said the non-filer program has only run sporadically since 2016.

The failure-to-file penalty is 5% of the amount owed per month, capped at 25% of the tax bill, according to the IRS. There's also an interest-based penalty based on the current interest rate.

The agency urges non-filers to work with a tax professional to file past-due returns and calculate taxes owed, penalties and interest.