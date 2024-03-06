Oil prices rise ahead of Fed chair testimony, U.S. inventory data

Oil rig pumpjacks, also known as thirsty birds, extract crude from the Wilmington Field oil deposits area near Long Beach, California July 30, 2013.

Crude oil futures rose Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress and the release of U.S. inventory data.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April gained 86 cents, or 1.10%, to $79.01 a barrel. May Brent futures added 66 cents, or 0.80%, to $82.70 a barrel.

Traders will be closely watching Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee for more detail on the possible timing of interest rate cuts that the market is expecting this year.