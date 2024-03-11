Asia markets poised to fall after Wall Street rally pauses; China exits deflation territory as prices rise
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall Monday after Wall Street's rally took a breather, with artificial intelligence darling Nvidia finishing down more than 5% in its worst session since late May.
Separately, China recorded its first month of inflation in four months with the country's consumer price index climbing 0.7% year on year in February.
CPI, which had fallen 0.8% in January, and also beat expectations of 0.3% from economists polled by Reuters.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week down 1.21%, retreating from its all-time high and snapping a three-day winning streak.
Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to fall, with the index likely slipping below the 39,000 mark for the first time since Feb. 21. The futures contract in Chicago was at 38,835 and its counterpart in Osaka at 38,790 against the index's last close of 39,688.
In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,376, pointing to a slightly stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 16,353.39.
On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as investors assessed fresh data, with the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9%.
The S&P 500 lost 0.65%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.16%. Both swung into negative territory after rising to new all-time highs earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average relinquished 0.18%.
— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Fed is threading needle of dual mandate, Harris Financial partner says
Friday's jobs data illustrates that the Fed is actually achieving its so-called dual mandate of having high employment while keeping inflation tame, said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial.
"Labor is rolling, and wage inflation is rolling over — the Fed is threading the needle on its dual mandate," Cox said. "No one expected this result, but it's happening."
— Alex Harring
Oil prices post weekly loss as China demand weighs on market
Crude oil futures posted a weekly loss as lackluster demand out of China collided with a market that the International Energy Agency views as well supplied.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 92 cents, 1.2%, to settle at $78.01 a barrel on Friday. The Brent contract for May dropped 88 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.08 a barrel.
U.S. crude and the global benchmark lost 2.45% and 1.8%, respectively, for the week.
"The big burst of China demand recovery continues to just not pan out and without it, it's going to be hard for these prices to sustain themselves and recover further and get WTI back above 80 bucks," John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital, told CNBC.
— Spencer Kimball
Nvidia, Marvell Technology among Friday's biggest movers
These are the stocks making the biggest moves during midday trading:
- Nvidia — Shares fell nearly 5%, as Nvidia took a breather from its winning streak. Earlier in the session, the stock notched a new 52-week high.
- Marvell Technology — The chip company sank more than 10% on light first-quarter earnings and revenue guidance.
- Costco — The stock slipped 7% after the warehouse club reported revenue of $58.44 billion for its fiscal second quarter, below the $59.16 billion consensus estimate, per LSEG.
Read the full list of stocks on the move here.
— Samantha Subin