European markets set to open higher ahead of the latest U.S. inflation report

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as global investors await the latest U.S. inflation report.

The February reading of the consumer price index, which is set to be released on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is being closely watched to see how it could inform the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Economists expect that prices across a broad spectrum of goods and services rose 0.4% on the month, just ahead of the January pace of 0.3%, according to the Dow Jones consensus.