Overdraft fees hit people living paycheck to paycheck hardest—this bank is putting an end to them

In March 2020, financial services company Ally Bank waived overdraft fees as part of its Covid-relief package in order to give the bank's most financially vulnerable customers a much-needed reprieve.

And yesterday morning — less than a week after lawmakers grilled bank CEOs on Capitol Hill — Ally said it's permanently ending overdraft fees on all accounts in an attempt to help keep people from falling behind financially.

"We know that money can be a source of stress and confusion," said Diane Morais, president of consumer and commercial banking at Ally Bank, in a press release. "Overdraft fees can be a major cause of anxiety. It became clear to us that the best way to relieve that anxiety was to eliminate those fees."

Overdraft fees are especially costly and burdensome for people living paycheck to paycheck. Online and brick-and-mortar banks alike charge overdraft fees, usually between $15 and $35 per occurrence, and costs add up quick.

Americans paid $12.4 billion in overdraft fees in 2020. The latest FinHealth Spend Report shows that 80% of overdraft fees are paid by consumers with consistently low checking account balances. Of the consumers who paid overdraft fees in 2020, 95% were considered financially vulnerably and disproportionately Black and Latinx, thereby demonstrating how overdraft fees contribute to systemic inequity within the banking industry.

Last week, in a U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. accused JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and other corporate bank CEOs of failing to communicate fee relaxation effectively during the pandemic.

Even prior to the no-overdraft-fee decision, Ally has never charged overdraft fees for debit card transactions or charged more than one overdraft fee per day. In addition, Ally has no minimum balance requirements, no monthly maintenance fees, no ACH transfer fee and a large nationwide, no-fee ATM network with over 43,000 Allpoint ATMs.