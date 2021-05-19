Here are the states with the highest and lowest net worth

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Your net worth provides a big-picture snapshot of your overall financial health, and tracking it can help you understand how financially stable you really are.

While there are certainly individual circumstances to consider (family inheritances, race or ethnicity, housing status, educational background), where you live can also have an impact on your net worth.

Your geographic location plays a part in things like the value of your house, while your state's cost of living, median wage and taxes impact how much you can afford to save and invest — all factors that contribute to your net worth number.

Investing and budgeting app Personal Capital aggregated net worth data from its 2.8 million users who had connected retirement accounts, and it found that there are vast differences in median net worth from state to state. While the five states with the highest net worth aren't all concentrated in the same region of the U.S, we noticed that most of the states with the lowest net worth fell in the Southeast.

For the purposes of this article, we looked at Personal Capital's data of users' median net worth rather than their average. A spokesperson with Personal Capital tells us that the app's dashboard users vary from low to high net worth. Since the very high net worth users can skew the averages, the median is more representative of everyday Americans.

Below, Select looks at the five states with the highest and lowest net worth from Personal Capital's user data.