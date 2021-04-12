Here are the states with the highest and lowest average retirement savings

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Where you live can have a significant impact on just how much money you can afford to set aside for your retirement savings each month.

While many financial experts will recommend you save anywhere from 10 to 20% of your income for retirement, the reality is most people have competing expenses that make it difficult.

Personal Capital, an investing and budgeting app, looked at the average retirement savings of its 2.8 million dashboard users, and found that savers in certain regions of the U.S. save more than those in other areas. For example, East Coasters seem to be tucking away more funds for their nonworking years than those on the West Coast. In fact, four of the top five states with the highest retirement balances are all on the East Coast.

Of course, it's important to consider the various economic factors that affect how much someone can save in one state versus another. These influences include a state's median wages, its tax burdens and the overall cost of living.

Below, Select looks at the five states with the highest and lowest retirement balances from Personal Capital's user data.

You can find an interactive map of each state's average retirement balance here.